Tharaka-Nithi woman arrested for subjecting daughter to FGM

Police in Tharaka-Nithi County on Saturday arrested a woman for allegedly facilitating her 14-year-old daughter to undergo female genital mutilation (FGM).

The suspect was arrested by Kathangacini Chief Roringo Thiora and his assistant, Lydia Karimi with the help of members of Nyumba Kumi initiative. She was handed over to Tharaka-North sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigation Officers.

The Class Seven pupil, who was later found coming from her hideout to pick food from her grandmother’s house, was taken to Kathangachini Police Post for interrogation.

The villagers alerted the members of Nyumba Kumi after noticing that the girl had been missing.

Tharaka-Nithi County Commissioner Beverly Opwora last week asked the administrators to be vigilant and arrest suspected perpetrators of FGM.

Ms Opwora said, during the last long holiday due to Covid-19 pandemic, many girls, some as young as 10-years old, were circumcised especially in Tharaka North and Igambang’ombe sub-counties.

“We will arrest and prosecute perpetrators of FGM,” said the administrator.