Tharaka Nithi residents shun public participation meeting as only one chief attends

Residents of Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency in Tharaka Nithi County on Thursday shunned a public participation meeting to give views on 2023/2024 County Fiscal Strategic Paper (CFSP) held in Chuka town.

The meeting convened by Tharaka Nithi County Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee led by chairman Godfrey Murithi was only attended by one member of the public, Karingani location chief, seven journalists and four county assembly staff.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Murithi, who is also the Karingani ward representative, blamed the failure on poor publicity and called for the amendment of a law compelling public institutions to advertise in two nationally circulating newspapers and one local media.

“The law must be changed to allow county governments to advertise in local media houses, which reach many locals,” said Mr Murithi.

He added that even with the information, some people shun public participation meetings claiming that it is a waste of time and resources.

Most critical

Magumoni ward representative and the assembly majority leader, Justin Kithinji said the law on public participation should also be amended so that counties can only seek public views only for the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP), Annual Development Plan (ADP) and budget because they are the most critical.

He noted that in CIDP and ADP, the members of the public give views on the projects that they would like undertaken in five years and one year respectively.

Mr Murithi said the CFSP document involves projections on the next budget, where the resources will be sourced and how they will be shared among departments and members of the public have very little input.

“There is also a need to change the law on public participation so that we can only engage members of the public where necessary,” said Mr Kithinji.

The county projects a budget of Sh5.7 billion; Sh4.3 billion national equitable share, Sh900 million grants and Sh500 million own local revenue.

Chuka/Igambang'ombe constituency public participation meeting for Tharaka Nithi County 2023/2024 County Fiscal Strategic Paper (CFSP) held in Chuka town on March 9, 2023. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

They are projecting that the recurrent expenditure will be 67 per cent and development 33 per cent but Murithi regretted that sometimes it is impossible to realise the targeted own revenue, the national government delays disbursing its share in time and grants are also not given in total making it difficulty implementing the budget and resulting to accruing of pending bills.

The wage bill is expected to take 42 per cent of the total recurrent expenditure, breaking the ceiling of 35 per cent.

The health sector is expected to take the lion’s share, Sh1.9 billion of the total budget and the agriculture department Sh590 million.

Mariani ward representative Anita Mbae and her Mwimbi counterpart Jones Kinegeni also appealed to the residents of Tharaka and Maara constituencies to attend the meetings, which will be held on tomorrow and Saturday respectively.