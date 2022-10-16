Tharaka-Nithi residents count losses after fire destroys tea bushes in Maara

Tea farmers in Nkongu village, Maara constituency in Tharaka-Nithi County are counting losses after a fierce fire destroyed acres of tea bushes and other crops.

The Saturday evening fire that also burnt acres of bushes in Nithi Valley was reportedly started by a farmer who was cooking at his farm a few meters from Mount Kenya Forest.

Mr Kenneth Kibaara, a resident, said villagers and firefighters from the Tharaka-Nithi County government helped put off the inferno before it spread to their homes.

“The fire started down at the Nithi valley and spread very fast to neighbouring farms, destroying tea bushes before we managed to put it out with the help of county firefighters,” said Mr Kibaara.

He said the dry tea bushes due to prolonged drought made it difficult to put out the inferno.

Mr Kibaara said two years ago, a fire destroyed over 10 acres of tea bushes in the same area bordering Nithi valley.

He said the fires are mostly started by honey harvesters and charcoal burners in the valley.

Mr Kelvin Murithi, another resident, said the fire incidents mainly occur during the dry season when people go down the valley to make charcoal.

He said the burning of the bushes has exposed the area to mudslides during heavy rains.

“Almost every heavy rainy season, the whole village relocates to Mitheru chief’s camp due to mudslides and people living close to the valley are compelled to relocate to safer areas,” said Mr Murithi.

Mitheru Ward MCA Nephat Kinuthia said he will table a motion in the Tharaka-Nithi County Assembly to ensure the farmers are compensated.

He also urged the residents to avoid activities that would result in fire incidents.