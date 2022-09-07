Tharaka Nithi long-serving Njuri Ncheke chairman dies

The Ameru Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders Tharaka Nithi chairman Kangori M’Thaara has died after a short illness.

The elders Maara branch chairman Ngai Kanampiu said their chairman died while receiving treatment at St Ann Hospital, Igoji in Meru County.

He said the deceased was enjoying good health until Monday morning when he woke up and realized one of his hands was paralysed.

He was rushed to St Ann Hospital and the medical officers recommended a head scan at Nkubu Consolata Hospital that revealed he had a brain tumor.

“M’Thaara died on Tuesday morning while receiving treatment at St Ann Hospital Igoji,” said Mr Kanampiu.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and the outgoing Senator Kithure Kindiki mourned M’ Thaara as a brave, fearless and committed Njuri Ncheke leader who championed unity, peace and development of the entire Meru community.

“On my own behalf and that of Tharaka Nithi County Government, I send my sincere heartfelt condolences to the family of M’Thaara and Njuri Ncheke for the loss of a great leader,” said Governor Njuki.

Undisputed leader

Prof Kindiki said M’Thaara was the undisputed leader of Njuri Ncheke Supreme Council of Elders and a respected leader in the wider Ameru Njuri Ncheke hierarchy.

He added that M’Thaara dedicated his life pushing for unity of the Ameru community, adding that he was a strong cultural leader and a patriotic elder.

“He was an astute negotiator and champion for the inclusivity of the Ameru community sons and daughters in the national leadership of our country. He was a strong cultural leader and a patriotic elder of the Ameru and Kenya at large,” said Prof Kindiki.

Tharaka University acting Vice-Chancellor and the Ameru Professionals Association chairman Peter Muriungi also mourned M’Thaara as a champion of education and development.

Prof Muriungi said the deceased was one of the Njuri Ncheke leaders who went to the State House in Nairobi and urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to allow the establishment of Tharaka University.

“The deceased was a peacemaker and development-conscious person because he is one of the elders who lobbied for the establishment of Tharaka University,” said Prof Muriungi.

The Tharaka Nithi County Press Club also remembered M’Thaara as a reliable source of news and a close friend.

Mr Peter Rutere, the Ganga ward Njuri Ncheke chapter chairman said apart from being the mentor of most of the elders in the region, the fallen hero also composed the cultural songs sung during their ceremonies.