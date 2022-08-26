Tharaka Nithi leaders want Kithure Kindiki appointed to powerful ministry

Tharaka Nithi County elected leaders continue to put pressure on President-elect William Ruto to appoint outgoing Senator Kithure Kindiki to a powerful ministry.

Speaking yesterday at the county headquarters Kathwana during the swearing-in of Governor Muthomi Njuki, the leaders expressed confidence that Dr Ruto will win a petition filed at the Supreme Court by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The leaders said Prof Kindiki, who was chief agent for Dr Ruto in the August 9 polls, agreed to shelve his gubernatorial ambitions and support him in the national campaigns with a promise of a powerful position.

They said they had expected Prof Kindiki to be considered for the running mate position but though he lost to Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua, Dr Ruto has assured them that he will give him a powerful position in his government.

“Because we are confident that Dr Ruto will win the case against his victory, we are asking him to remember his promise and give Kindiki a powerful ministry,” said Governor Njuki.

The county’s MPs-elect Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka) and Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambang’ombe) said Dr Ruto should appoint Prof Kindiki to head a ministry such as Roads or Water so that he can help his people though he will be serving the whole country.

Mr Mbiuki said that though Prof Kindiki lost the running mate position, he passionately and diligently worked to ensure that the Kenya Kwanza won and he is still struggling in the Supreme Court.

“Our people have a lot of hope that Prof Kindiki will help them and he will only be able to do so if he is appointed to a productive ministry,” Mr Mbiuki said.

Mr Munene said Tharaka Nithi County has not produced a Cabinet secretary since 1963, but for the first time, they have high hopes that Prof Kindiki will be appointed.

“We have Prof Kindiki as our candidate for the ministerial position who is very qualified and has worked for it,” said Mr Munene.

Senator-elect Mwenda Gataya and Woman Representative-elect Susan Ngugi said Prof Kindiki is the region’s star in national politics and they expect him to feature prominently in Dr Ruto’s government once his win is affirmed by the Supreme Court.