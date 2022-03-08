Tharaka murders: Residents who fled homes asked to return

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Beverly Opwora has asked residents of Nyagaari in Tharaka constituency who fled their homes after the killings of two people last week in an alleged land dispute to go back.

Ms Opwora held a security meeting with area administrators and political leaders and assured residents of security.

“We are asking residents who fled their homes to go back because the government is on top of the matter and they are assured of security,” she said.

She said the killings of two Githongo Tea Factory workers who had reportedly visited the area on a mission to buy 27 acres of land for the company were being investigated as an isolated criminal case and not a boundary issue as some politicians were claiming.

“The government will take legal action against those creating tension by relating the murders to the border dispute,” she said.

Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara also asked residents of the region to go back to their homes and maintain peace.

MP aspirant

He faulted Meru County political leaders, saying that upon receiving the murder reports, they went on the media accusing Tharaka people of being land grabbers.

The legislator also asked police to investigate crime in a professional manner without torturing innocent residents and causing tension by shooting in the air and raiding homes at night.

Dr Mutegi Kabisani, a Tharaka MP aspirant, urged anyone buying land in the disputed area to follow the right process.

He said several people are claiming to own large parcels of land in the border area that are occupied by locals.

“There are several ‘absentee land owners’ in the disputed border area and anyone intending to buy a parcel of land should conduct due diligence to ascertain the ownership,” Dr Kabisani said.

He asked residents of the two areas to remain calm and embrace peaceful coexistence.

The deceased, Julius Mworia and Jacob Kinoti, had accompanied two Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) staff to assess a piece of land that the factory intended to buy for woodlots.

Imenti South sub-county Police Commander William Maronga told reporters that the four had just finished viewing the land and were heading back to their vehicles when the assailants struck.