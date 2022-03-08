Tharaka murders: Residents who fled homes asked to return

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Beverly Opwora.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Beverly Opwora has asked residents of Nyagaari in Tharaka constituency who fled their homes after the killings of two people last week in an alleged land dispute to go back.

