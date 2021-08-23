Teachers in agony as Tharaka Nithi runs out of Covid-19 vaccines

Covid vaccine

A health worker receives the jab at Marimanti Sub-County Hospital in Tharaka Nithi County on March 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Hundreds of teachers in Tharaka Nithi County who woke up on Monday hoping to beat the Covid-19 vaccination deadline were shocked after finding that the jab was out of stock.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.