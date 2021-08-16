Teacher killed after school bus rolls in Tharaka Nithi

Kianjeru Primary School bus

The Kianjeru Primary School bus which rolled on August 16, 2021 in Kangoro, Tharaka Nithi County killing a teacher and injuring 10 secondary school students.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A teacher at Kianjeru Primary School in Tharaka Nithi County has died after a school bus he was travelling in overturned in Kangoro on the Meru-Nairobi highway.

