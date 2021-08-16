Teacher killed after school bus rolls in Tharaka Nithi

A teacher at Kianjeru Primary School in Tharaka Nithi County has died after a school bus he was travelling in overturned in Kangoro on the Meru-Nairobi highway.

According to Tharaka Nithi County Emergency Response Team Coordinator Alex Mugambi, the driver and 10 students of Ibiriga Day Secondary School — who had been given a courtesy ride to their school — were injured and rushed to Chuka County Referral Hospital for treatment with minor injuries.

Mr Mugambi said the driver lost control of the bus and it veered off the road, rolled before landing in a ditch.

He said the driver could have lost control of the vehicle because the road is very slippery due to the ongoing rains.

Kenya National Union of Teachers Tharaka Nithi County Branch Executive Secretary Njeru Mutani say the death is the teacher is a huge blow to the teaching fraternity and appealed to school bus drivers to be extra careful during the wet season.