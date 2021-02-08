Suspects in Tharaka Nithi ritual killing deny charges

Two suspects linked to the bizarre murder of a nine-year-old girl in Tharaka-Nithi County have denied committing the crime.

Before Chuka High Court Judge Lucy Gitari on Monday, 94-year-old Suleiman Mukiira and 32-year-old Michael Ngugi pleaded not guilty to the offence but promised to tell the court the truth during the hearing.

The court heard that the two killed Deborah Kagendi, a Grade Two girl from Mpingu Village, by beheading her on January 17 at Mr Mukiira’s home.

Police arrested them at the scene of the crime on the same day and later presented them in court, where a mental examination was ordered to determine their fitness for trial.

Mr Mukiira said it was his co-accused who attacked the girl and that he is ready to narrate the events of the fateful day. Mr Ngugi said he will disclose information dating back years.

Application for release

Mr Mukiira’s lawyer, Mr Mutegi Mugambi, pleaded with the court to release his client on bond, arguing that he is an old man.

Mr Mugambi also said the court will soon establish that his client is innocent.

He added that because residents angered by the killing may harm him if released, his grandson who lives in Nairobi is willing to stay with him and make sure he attends all court sessions until the matter is determined.

“I understand that the village is volatile but my client has a grandson who lives in Nairobi and is ready to stay with him there for his safety as the case goes on,” the lawyer said.

The prosecutor, Mr Eric Momanyi, asked the court to direct lawyers to file a written bond application, which he said he will challenge as the matter is serious and of great public interest.

He added that the villagers are angry and that the old man’s security can only be guaranteed while he is within State premises.

Pre-bail report

Mr Ngugi’s lawyer, Mr Charles Mugo, sought pre-bail reports that will enable him to apply for his client’s release on bond.

Justice Gitari directed that Mr Mukiira’s lawyer submit a written application and serve the State counsel within 14 days, with the response to be filed within 14 days of receipt of the application.

She ordered the probation office to conduct a social inquiry and write a report on the first accused, as well as a pre-bail report for the second accused.

She also directed that Mr Ngugi be taken to a psychiatrist at Embu County Referral Hospital.

The case will be mentioned on March 15 and heard on May 18.

