Sukuma wiki prices surge after heavy rainfall

Mrs Stella Fredrick, a vegetable trader in Chuka town, Tharaka Nithi County at the Chuka open-air market on May 24, 2021. 

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A vegetable shortage has hit parts of Tharaka Nithi County pushing up prices.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Foul play alleged in death of tycoon accused of killing son

  2. Sukuma wiki prices surge after heavy rainfall

  3. ​Kajiado village with no latrines or boarding schools

  4. Former battlefields turned into farms

  5. Fury as fishermen yet to get Lapsset compensation

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.