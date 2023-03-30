Sigh of relief for 80-year-old granny who has been sleeping in the cold

An 80-year-old woman from Kanyange village in Mariani ward in Chuka/Igambang’ombe Constituency who has been spending nights in the cold can now breathe a sigh of relief after Tharaka Nithi Woman Representative Susan Ngugi started building her a house.

The widow, Ms Seberina Cianthiiri, together with her disabled and sickly daughter and grandchildren, was left homeless after a fire razed their three houses and kitchen last week while they were working on a neighbour’s farm.

The fire also burnt their three goats, foodstuff, clothes and utensils. They had to shelter in a makeshift structure under a mango tree amid the ongoing heavy rainfall.

The family has been receiving food aid and clothes from the villagers who have been visiting them.

Speaking on Wednesday when she visited the family, Women Representative Susan Ngugi promised to help the family build a two-room house.

Ms Ngugi regretted that the elderly woman and her sickly daughter were spending nights in the cold, and assured them that in the next two weeks, they will have a warm place to sleep.

She took bedding and assorted foodstuff to the family and said she would be back there in two weeks to confirm that they were comfortable.

“It is very painful for such poor granny and sickly disabled daughter and young children to spend nights in the cold and with empty stomachs,” said Ms Ngugi.

She said she would mobilise her own resources to make sure that the family is resettled.

Mr Eric Mwandiki, a neighbour, said villagers built the makeshift structure and offered the family food.

He said Ms Cianthiiri, who lives in a 50 by 100-foot piece of land was left by her husband many years ago and she works on the neighbour’s farms to put food on the table because she has no farm of her own.

Mr Mwandiki said the situation worsened when her married daughter was sent away with the children by her husband after she became sickly and lost her hearing.

“We are willing and trying to help this family but unfortunately, were are also struggling to get basic needs because of the prolonged drought and bad economy,” he said.