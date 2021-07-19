Shock as man kills teen wife in Tharaka Nithi

A man has killed his wife by slitting her throat in Yiiga ria Nyaga village, Tharaka Nithi County under unclear circumstances.

Igambang’ombe Deputy County Commissioner Fred Masinjira said 24-year-old Aron Mawira Kienge reportedly used a sharp knife to cut the throat of his wife, Joyce Wanjue Njeru, aged 19 years.

He said the woman died about one kilometer from the scene of the crime while being rushed to hospital by residents.

“The suspect has been arrested and investigations launched to establish the cause of the crime,” said Mr Masinjira.

He said the body was taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination. He added that the suspect will be charged with murder.

Mr James Muthengi, one of the residents who spoke to journalists said the suspect has been in and out of police custody for some criminal acts.

“Although Mawira has been committing crimes in the village, we least expected him to commit such a big crime,” said Mr Muthengi.

Ms Sarah Kageni, another resident, said the accused has been exhibiting some unsound mind characters.