Shock as man kills teen wife in Tharaka Nithi

Chuka Police Station in Tharaka Nithi County where a man is being held after allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp knife on July 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A man has killed his wife by slitting her throat in Yiiga ria Nyaga village, Tharaka Nithi County under unclear circumstances.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Millions in need of relief food as drought bites

  2. PRIME Mombasa’s forgotten district chokes under neglect, insecurity

  3. Shock as man kills teen wife in Tharaka Nithi

  4. PRIME Raila’s strategy to lock Nyanza bastion

  5. Rejection my daughter faced turned me into advocate for disabled

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.