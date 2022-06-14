Sh10 million property lost in Tharaka Nithi night fire

Property worth more than Sh10 million was on Tuesday morning destroyed in a fire in Katharaka, Tharaka Nithi County.

The fire that started at around 2 am burnt residential houses, bio gas systems, livestock and foodstuff belonging to Mr Gitonga Chabari.

“I have lost property worth more than Sh10 million including six cows, five goats, several chickens, milking machines and other items like academic certificates for my children,” said Mr Chabari.

Mr Chabari, a prominent dairy farmer in the county ruled out the chances of the fire having been caused by an electric fault arguing that it seems to have started at a point in a cow shed not connected to electricity before spreading.

He said though no person was injured, the fire had caused him a huge loss that he might never recover as a farmer even if he had insured the cows.

Ms Jadline Gatari, Chabari’s sister said by the time the fire was noticed, it had engulfed the entire cow shed and store full of human and livestock feeds.

She said after hours of fighting the fire with the help of members of the public and a team of firefighters from the county government, it was extinguished before spreading to the other houses.

Chogoria ward representative Margaret Gitari called on police to do thorough investigations to reveal the cause of the fire.

She also encouraged farmers to insure their properties for compensation.

“This is a huge blow to Gitonga and I appeal to the police to conduct thorough investigations so that the cause of the fire can be known and if it is revealed that criminals started it they should face the law,” said Ms Gitari.