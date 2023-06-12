Security chiefs given 10 days to end illegal alcohol and drug cartels

Administrators and security chiefs in Upper Eastern have been given 10 days to slay the dragon of illicit liquor and drug cartels or lose their jobs.

Speaking at Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka Nithi County on Monday during a conference aimed at finding a solution to the menace, Mr Gachagua said after the 10 days, the government will conduct a review and the officers who do not show clear efforts to end the problem will "definitely go home".

He said it was clear that senior administrators and security chiefs had been the stumbling block in the fight against drugs and illicit alcohol by taking bribes from criminals to avoid arrest and prosecution.

"After 10 days, the administrators and security chiefs must have shown clear signs of ending alcohol and drug abuse in this region or they must be ready to go home," Mr Gachagua said.

The conference brought together more than 600 administrators, security chiefs and politicians from Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Embu, Isiolo and Marsabit counties.

Mr Gachagua urged Cabinet Secretary for Interior Kithure Kindiki to fight the menace with the same zeal that he is fighting bandits and terrorists and that he has the full support of President William Ruto.

The DP urged politicians not to intimidate security personnel and administrators fighting alcohol and drug abuse and only play a supervisory role.

He said some politicians sabotage the fight because the same brewers and drug dealers fund their campaigns, while others are in the same illegal business.

He accused county governments of licensing alcohol businesses without considering the welfare of the people, for the sake of earning revenue. They end up licensing small businesses such as bars and restaurants and allow them to operate for long hours, he said.

While commending the efforts of Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, the DP urged governors to use part of the money they get from the liquor companies to fund the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada), to advocate against the menace and build rehabilitation centres.

"We are also asking county governments to come up with laws that will make the alcohol business very difficult so that only a few people can comply. I thank Njuki for the measures he has already taken," he said.

Prof Kindiki vowed to arrest and prosecute any politician who tries to sabotage the war against illicit alcohol and drug abuse, noting that they have been a major impediment to the war.

The CS said almost every household in the Mt Kenya region has a victim of drugs and illicit alcohol and unless a serious decision is taken, the region has 'no future'.

He said the government would increase funding for Nacada to do its work, but insisted there must be accountability.

"I will arrest and prosecute politicians who sabotage this fight and I am prepared to lose friends to secure the future of this country," said Prof Kindiki.

He noted that reforms were under way to ensure a smooth working relationship between police officers and administrators, noting that the police could not currently take orders from administrators.

He added that all licences for manufacturers, distributors and sellers of alcohol are being reviewed to weed out criminals in the industry.

Mr Njuki and his Meru counterpart, Kawira Mwangaza, vowed to support the fight against the vice, including making laws through the county assemblies that will weed out criminals in the industry.

Mr Njuki said he had cancelled all licences for making and selling alcohol and very few would be allowed to continue with the trade.

He said politicians were shying away from the fight against illegal brewing and drugs for fear of losing their jobs because the people involved were rich and influential cartels, but he was ready to face the consequences for the sake of the people.

"I decided to be the suicide bomber in this war because I know that such cartels are a big threat to politicians," said Mr Njuki.

According to Nacada, the regional prevalence of manufactured legal alcohol is 8.8 per cent against the national rate of seven per cent, while the consumption of portable spirits is one per cent, against the national rate of 2.5 per cent.

The prevalence of alcohol use among Kenyans aged 15-65 in the region is 9.3 per cent compared to the national rate of 11.8 per cent.

The authority revealed that the average number of people who use alcohol in the region is 368,423, tobacco 423,084, khat 380,777, bhang 58,837 and 821,61 people use at least one substance.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha and her Trade counterpart Moses Kuria said they would work with the Interior ministry to fight the menace.

Other leaders present included Tharaka Nithi Women's Representative Susan Ngugi and her Meru counterpart Elizabeth Kairemia, Tharaka Nithi Senator Mwenda Gataya and his Meru counterpart Kathuri Murungi.

Also present were members of Parliament including Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambang'ombe), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka) and John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South).