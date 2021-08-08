Scare as policeman flees in car carrying corpse

A police roadblock near Ruiru. Constable Meshack Simiyu, attached to Marimanti Police Station, caused a scare on August 7, 2021, when he fled in a police vehicle carrying a corpse.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A police officer in Tharaka South Sub-County caused a scare on Saturday after fleeing in a police vehicle carrying a corpse.

