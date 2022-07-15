Residents suffer as Sh105 million boreholes remain dry

The news that 15 boreholes in Tharaka and Igambang’ombe would be rehabilitated had signalled the end of water shortages for households in the semi-arid region. But the Sh105 million Tharaka Nithi County government project ‘worsened’ the situation, as most of the ‘rehabilitated’ boreholes dried up completely.

The boreholes, drilled by Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) in the 1980s and 1990s, were supposed to be equipped with solar-powered systems to pump water to elevated tanks.

The devolved government was also to build 91 water kiosks and distribute water to schools, health facilities and markets. But a report from the county assembly’s Committee on Water, Environment and Natural Resources shows that only 46 water kiosks were set up with money allocated in the 2017/2018 budget. Each borehole was to get an average of Sh7 million but the executive had not revealed to the committee the exact amount of money paid.

The committee, chaired by Chogoria Ward Representative Margaret Gitari, also noted that the contractor was required to install 24,000-litre elevated tanks but those provided had 20,000-litre capacity and the discrepancy was not explained.

The borehole drilled at Ciakariga Girls High School, the report said, did not produce any water and more money was spent to drill another one near the Mutonga River, consuming a whopping Sh12.5 million instead of the budgeted Sh6.9 million.

The report also said that during an inspection tour, few boreholes were functioning, contrary to information provided by the department.

The committee was not satisfied with the rehabilitation work and handed over the report to the Public Accounts and Investment Committee (PAIC), led by Muthambi Ward Representative Wilson Nyaga, to investigate possible misappropriation of public resources.

“We handed over the detailed report to PAIC for investigations, but no response was given,” Ms Gitari said.

Most of the boreholes, including those in Gituma, Kirukuma and Chiakariga, were dry, she said.

The boreholes where more money was spent than what was budgeted included those at URA Gate Primary School (Sh8.3 million), Nkondi market (Sh9.3 million) and Karambani (Sh9 million).

Mr Nyaga told the Nation that the office of the Auditor-General had not raised any queries about the project.

“When we took the report to the Auditor-General, we were told that the project had not been captured as having queries,” he said.

Water, Environment and Natural Resources executive Jasper Nkanya told the Nation in an earlier interview that the boreholes were not producing water because the underground water level had dropped due to the prolonged drought.

He added that the equipment at some of the boreholes, such as that in Gituma, had developed mechanical problems and a person had been hired to repair them.

However, the borehole is still dry, forcing residents to travel several kilometres to the Tana River to fetch water.

“The boreholes have dried up due to the ongoing drought, while others have developed mechanical problems but we are working on them,” Mr Nkanya said.

Mr Julius Mutegi, a resident of Gituma in Marimanti ward, said residents used a hand pump before the solar-powered pump was installed. Though the manual pump was tiresome, he said, they never lacked water for domestic and livestock use.

He urged the devolved government to reinstall the hand pump.

“The solar-powered pump worked for less than two months and has never been repaired since 2019,” Mr Mutegi said.

Chiakariga ward MCA John Mucee, who is also the Deputy Speaker, said PAIC did not table its report before the assembly.

He said most of the boreholes are white-elephant projects as locals continue to suffer from lack of water.

“I wish the county government had not interfered with the hand pumps, because people are suffering in the ongoing dry season,” said Mr Mucee.

National Drought Management Authority county official Hussein Idhoro said that by the end of July, some of the permanent rivers in the region will have dried up completely.