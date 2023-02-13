Reprieve for patients as Tharaka Nithi fixes CT scan machine

Tharaka Nithi County’s only CT scan machine at Chuka County Referral Hospital, which had stalled for several months, is back in operations following intervention by Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.

The critical machine, which is one of the Managed Equipment Services (MES) medical kits had stalled stopped working due to a lack of back-up batteries, compelling hospitals to refer patients to neighbouring counties for the scan.

During a visit to the county last week, Ms Nakhumicha expressed disappointment with the stalling of the multi-million-shilling equipment and ordered the vendor, Megascope Healthcare, to speedily fix it or the company would lose the contract.

“The vendor is supposed to make sure that they are operational. It is wrong for such critical and expensive equipment to stall over a small problem for months while patients continue to suffer,” said Ms Nakhumicha.

She said the government will be keen to ensure that it only engages responsible vendors to avoid such inconveniences.

Medical engineer

Speaking to the media yesterday, Megascope Healthcare bio-medical engineer Elieza Mwichalo said the equipment lacked back-up batteries, which are not available locally.

“We regret the inconvenience caused, but the delay was caused by the long process of procuring and shipping the back-up batteries,” said Mr Mwichalo.

He said although the machine runs on electricity, it cannot work without the batteries, which provide uninterrupted power supply to avoid damage in case of a power blackout.

Chuka County Referral Hospital in Chuka/Igambang’ombe Constituency is the main public hospital in the county and also serves patients from the neighbouring Embu and Meru counties.

During the visit to inspect the preparedness of Chuka County Referral Hospital to be upgraded to a level five facility, the CS asked county governments to make good use of the leased Sh300 billion MES machines.

She noted that in many counties, the equipment had greatly improved medical services, but regretted that in others, some machines are not in use.

According to a report by the Association of Medical Engineering of Kenya released last month, about 13 public hospitals that benefited from MES are unable to use their equipment.

The association said the equipment remain idle due to a lack of personnel, lack of water, lack of three-phase power for X-ray machines and unfinished hospital buildings.