Raila plotted Uhuru and Ruto ICC case, Senator Kindiki claims

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has accused the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga of plotting the trial of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The chaos followed the disputed 2007 elections.

Speaking at Kibunga market in Tharaka constituency on Sunday, Prof Kindiki who was accompanied by Speaker Justin Muturi and Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki said Mr Odinga had conspired with some outsiders to have the Head of State and his deputy jailed.

He said it was a ‘betrayal of the highest order’ for President Kenyatta to throw out of government Dr Ruto and his allies who stood with him during the ICC tribulations and welcome his adversary, Mr Odinga.

“It is surprising and a serious betrayal to see President Kenyatta embracing and supporting Mr Odinga who had plotted his arraignment at the ICC,” said Prof Kindiki.

He said the Head of State is also unthankful because Dr Ruto helped him win twice “and now he is openly campaigning for Mr Odinga.”

The senator urged the residents to “embarrass” Uhuru by overwhelmingly voting for Dr Ruto in the August 9 elections.

He also drummed up support for Governor Njuki and UDA candidates arguing that it would be bad to vote for Dr Ruto and elect candidates from other parties.

Mt Kenya East

Mr Muturi assured Mt Kenya East residents that with the presence of Prof Kindiki in Kenya Kwanza, their interests will be taken care of if Dr Ruto wins the presidency in the August 9 polls.

He said Kenya could not be coerced by President Kenyatta to vote for Mr Odinga because he has no agenda to improve the economy.

He said Dr Ruto has stated his plans to improve the economy and that he has the ability to deliver.

“If you see me and Prof Kindiki in Ruto’s camp, be assured that your interests will be taken care of,” said Mr Muturi.

Mr Njuki who is seeking a second term said President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga are to blame for the high cost of living, noting that before the ‘handshake,’ prices of basic commodities were affordable.