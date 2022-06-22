Politicians cautioned over night rallies

Politicians in Tharaka Nithi County have been cautioned against campaigning outside the 7am to 6pm timeframe set by the Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

County Commissioner Nobert Komora and area IEBC manager Mohammed Raka also warned politicians against holding campaign rallies near schools and hospitals.

Mr Komora said a multi-agency team comprising the IEBC, security agencies, the environment watchdog Nema and the county government will ensure politicians breaking the law face legal action or are disqualified from contesting in the August 9 polls.

Addressing journalists at Chuka University yesterday, Mr Komora asked Nema to keenly monitor and take action against politicians causing noise pollution.

“The campaign time is between 7am and 6pm and politicians must strictly adhere to the timelines as provided by IEBC,” said Mr Komora.

Appealing for peaceful campaigns, Mr Raka also warned of serious action against politicians using youths to disrupt their opponents’ meetings.

He said rallies should be held at specific venues and security agencies must be made aware of the events.

“We want peaceful campaigns and that will only be achieved if the law is strictly adhered to,” said Mr Raka.

County Secretary Micheni Birici asked politicians and the public attending political rallies to observe Covid-19 safety measures, including wearing face masks and keeping social distance.

He said big campaign rallies are likely to spread the virus.