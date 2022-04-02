Police unearth electronics theft syndicate in Chuka

Police in Tharaka-Nithi County have unearthed an electronics theft syndicate in Chuka town. The officers recovered laptops, smartphones and other items from rental houses.

With the help of members of the public, officers from Chuka Police Station on Friday arrested two suspects who led them to the houses in Kibumbu and Kirubia estates where the stolen items were found.

Chuka Sub-County Police Commander, Eunia Onyancha on Friday said the two suspects named other members of the gang that has been terrorising the town’s residents.

Ms Onyancha said the criminals break into houses during the day when the owners are away for work and also rob people on the streets.

She said the gang is also accused of forcing themselves into rooms and raping women in Ndagani area which is mostly occupied by Chuka University students before stealing items.

“We have arrested two suspected members of a gang that has been terrorising people in Chuka town and its environs,” said Ms Onyancha.

Some of the recovered items are five laptops, seven smartphones, radios and other assorted items including clothes.

The officer said police are pursuing the other suspects. They asked those who lost items to go and identify their items at the station.