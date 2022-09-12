Police search for mother who 'dumped' son’s body in pit latrine

Police in Maara sub-county, Tharaka Nithi County, are looking for a woman who allegedly dumped the body of her son in an abandoned pit latrine.

Ms Grace Kagendo, from Kirigi village in Iruma location, went into hiding yesterday after residents discovered the decomposing body of her 27-year-old son, with whom she was living.

Iruma Assistant Chief Jane Muthoni said the deceased man, Dickson Munene, had been sickly but it was not clear whether he succumbed to an illness or was killed and his body thrown into the pit.

She said neighbours became curious about the foul smell that filled the air and started combing the area. They zeroed in on a 20-foot pit that was covered with logs, and upon opening, they saw the decomposing body.

“Police have launched a manhunt for the mother, who fled home after learning that neighbours had discovered the body,” Ms Muthoni said.

The body was retrieved by Tharaka Nithi County Emergency, Fire and Rescue officers and taken to the Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary for a postmortem to help establish the exact cause of the death.

Kirigi village manager Alexander M’Ntoiti said he had visited the family a week earlier and demanded to know why Mr Munene had not been taken to hospital. The mother assured him that there were plans to get him treatment.

Receiving treatment

Two days later, he was told Mr Munene had been taken to Chuka Referral but died while receiving treatment and that plans to bury the body had started.

But, Mr M’Ntoiti suspected foul play when neighbours and relatives said they were not aware of burial preparations.

“Ms Kagendo told me that her son had died in hospital and burial preparations were ongoing, but when I called relatives, they said they were not even aware Munene had died,” he said.

Mr Eric Kaburu, an uncle of the deceased man, said Ms Kagendo had not told them about the death of Mr Munene. He received a phone call about it from the area manager.

He said family members did not know what disease Mr Munene was suffering from and urged police to investigate to establish whether he succumbed to the illness or was killed.

Some neighbours argued that Mr Munene could have died from the illness and his mother decided to throw the body into the latrine to avoid burial expenses.