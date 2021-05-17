Police arrest elderly man for rape

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old mentally challenged woman in Gituntu, Tharaka Nithi County.

Witnesses said the victim was seen walking out of the suspect’s homestead crying and when asked what had happened, she said that the old man had tricked her into his house and raped her.

Area Chief Edward Gitonga said the suspect, who lives alone, was found naked and the innerwear of the girl on his bed.

“We have found the man wearing only a shirt and an innerwear believed to belong to the mentally challenged girl on his bed,” said Mr Gitonga.

The administrator said the victim said that the man called her from the road and asked her to help him look for some missing keys inside his house.

But once she was inside the house, he pushed her onto the bed threatening to strangle her in case she screamed.

Rushed to hospital

The man was taken to Mitheru police post and the girl rushed to hospital for checkup.

Ms Stella Kagendo, a resident, said the girl claimed that the old man slapped and pushed her out of the house when she screamed.