NTV reporter Kennedy Murithi lands top county job

Nation Media Group journalist Kennedy Murithi Budi has landed a top post in the Tharaka Nithi County Government.

Governor Muthomi Njuki on Monday appointed the senior political reporter from NTV to the position of political advisor as he serves his second term.

"I have worked with Governor Njuki closely since 2013. I am happy that he has considered me as one of his advisors," Mr Murithi said on hearing news of his appointment.

The county boss has also nominated former Tharaka Nithi County Assembly Speaker David John Mbaya as the county attorney and named Mr Gideon Gitonga Thuranira as his economic advisor.

Mr Njuki has also nominated 16 chief officers and forwarded the names to the County Assembly for consideration and approval, among them Mr Wilberforce Muriungi who was his economic advisor but who is now in charge of Youth and Sports.

Former Ganga ward representative Peterson Mwirigi Kathenya has been put in charge of the Environment and Natural Resources docket while child and gender rights crusader, Ms Kelly Karimi Rwigi, has been nominated to the Gender, Children and Social Services docket.

Governor Njuki has only retained three chief officers from his previous administration: Mr Karani Riungu (Medical Services and ICT), Mr Kimathi Njeru (Agriculture Livestock and Fisheries) and Ms Faith Kalunda (Roads, Infrastructure, Public works and Urban Development).

Of the 16 chief officers, 11 are men and five are women while his cabinet comprises six men and three women.