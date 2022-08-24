Njuki to be sworn in Thursday as health unions urge him to fulfill promises

Tharaka Nithi governor-elect Muthomi Njuki will be sworn in tomorrow as health workers urge him to fulfill the promises he made during his campaigns.

Mr Njuki who was elected for a second term will take an oath of office alongside his deputy- Wilson Nyaga at Kathwana Stadium.

Mr Njuki swearing-in will be presided over by Justice Thrispisa Cherere and that of Mr Nyaga by Magistrate Joyce Gandani.

Addressing the media in his Chuka town office, Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Nobert Komora who is part of the ceremony organizing committee said the event is open to members of the public and that security is assured.

He dismissed as propaganda reports that the ceremony had been canceled after it was challenged in court.

“The ceremony will take place as planned on Thursday and members of the public are welcome to witness their leaders take the oath of office to serve them,” said Mr Komora.

County Secretary Micheni Birici who is also the chairman of the Assumption of the Office of the Governor Committee also told the Nation that all is set for the ceremony.

Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Tharaka Nithi chapter Secretary-General Fabian Marigu said the members are looking forward to the improvement of their working conditions.

Job group

He said during campaigns, the county boss promised to promote health workers who have remained in one job group for years and enroll the workers in another health insurance scheme besides the National Health Insurance Fund.

He also said Mr Njuki promised to employ on permanent and pensionable terms their colleagues working under the Universal Health Care contract.

“We have a lot of expectations as the governor is sworn into office for the second term because he has made several promises,” said Mr Marigu.

He lauded Mr Njuki for improvement of the health sector to greater levels during his first term by providing specialist services, ensuring drugs availability and even improving infrastructure.

Mr Njuki who was re-elected on the United Democratic Alliance party garnered 97,151 votes beating his main challenger, the former Chuka University vice-chancellor Prof Erastus Njoka of the Jubilee Party who got 58,152 votes.

Other contenders for the coveted county chief position were Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia (Narc Kenya) who managed 1,954 votes, Gitari Mbiuki (Chama Cha Kazi) who pocketed 1,461, and Kaugi Mboya, who garnered 622.