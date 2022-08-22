Njuki's deputy ‘Muisrael’ who wooed voters with songs

Known to most of the constituents as ‘Muisrael’, because of his character of singing and quoting Bible verses whenever he takes to the podium, Mr Wilson Nyaga never thought of becoming a deputy governor until Tharaka Nithi Governor-elect Muthomi Njuki approached him.

When Mr Njuki made the proposal, Mr Nyaga, the Muthambi ward representative in the Tharaka Nithi County Assembly since 2013, was set for the battle to defend the seat as an independent candidate after losing in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations.

Governor Njuki, who was reelected for a second term under UDA, had been dealt a big blow after his earlier identified running mate, Njue Njagi, was disqualified by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on the grounds that he had not resigned from the county executive committee member position by the close of the resignation window.

Having parted with his deputy, Nyamu Kagwima from Tharaka constituency, and promised to replace him with a person from Maara constituency, Mr Njuki had to fulfill the political deal within a short period.

Mr Nyaga told the Nation on Monday that though he was almost sure of retaining the seat as an independent, he decided to shelve his ambitions and take the bigger risk.

“I had not thought about running for the governorship or deputising someone until Njuki approached me after losing Njagi,” Mr Nyaga said.

At first, some residents thought Mr Nyaga would add little value to Mr Njuki’s campaigns but those who knew him well praised the move, arguing that he was an excellent mobiliser and had the potential to deliver votes from his Maara constituency backyard.

Mr Nyaga started his political career in 2007, when he was elected councillor for Muthambi, though he had earlier served as Narc Kenya youth chairman for the former Nithi constituency and the party’s national delegate.

When campaigns kicked off for this year’s elections, Mr Nyaga became the focal point and members of the public attending their political rallies became elated whenever he took to the podium to address them.

People demanded that he sing at least one song before selling their political agenda, a request that he never turned down.

Mr Njuki garnered 97,151 votes, while his main contender, Prof Erastus Njoka (Jubilee) had 58,152.

Other contenders for the coveted county chief position were Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia (Narc Kenya), who received 1,954 votes, Gitari Mbiuki (Chama Cha Kazi), who pocketed 1,461, and Kaugi Mboya, who garnered 622.

Mr Njuki’s deputy, Mr Kagwima, also sought to unseat his boss under the Wiper party but received only 1,562 votes.

As the governor’s principal adviser, Mr Nyaga has promised to help his boss deliver development promises that they made during campaigns and also unite the county.

“I will not fight my boss like my predecessor Kagwima. In case of misunderstandings, we will discuss them in the boardroom and come out in public united,” he said.

Having served as an MCA for two terms, he promised to ensure that the assembly is empowered to play its roles adequately.

The two will be sworn in on Thursday this week at a ceremony at Kathwana Stadium.