Njuki launches Sh127 million market, rejects ‘no progress’ jabs

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has commissioned a Sh127 million Kathwana municipality market to improve business in the budding town.

The one-storey modern building can accommodate thousands of people and ends the challenges hawkers faced selling their goods under the scorching sun and in the rain.

Speaking at the event, Mr Njuki said though Kathwana had been the county headquarters for nearly 10 years, hawkers sold their goods under makeshift structures made from twigs and plastic coverings.

“Our small business people have suffered for many years but from today they will comfortably sell their goods during the hot and wet weather,” he said.

He said that though the market had opened for use, the building of an elevator, a baby nursery area and offices for attendants would go on as planned.

He noted that with a baby nursery inside the market, mothers with babies will ‘comfortably’ continue with their work because they would drop off their babies and attend to them conveniently as they work, unlike when they leave them at home under the care of babysitters.

The county boss said the devolved government would employ trained Early Childhood Development Education caregivers to attend to the babies.

“Our mothers will give birth and continue with their work uninterrupted because they will be able to attend to their babies conveniently while at work,” he said.

He said apart from the modern market, Kathwana had witnessed great development during his tenure, including the tarmacking of the road joining his office to the main road and around the central business district and providing adequate and treated domestic water.

He said he had also built a modern social hall where major public gatherings are held, and it will host the county IEBC tallying centre.

Mr Njuki dismissed as a witch-hunt claims by his opponents that he had neglected the county headquarters.

He said he has also built official residences for the governor, deputy governor and county assembly Speaker in the municipality.

He added that he had also built the governor’s offices and the building of a Sh400 million five-storey building that will house the county government executive offices is near completion.

He said there are plans to tarmac the rest of the streets in Kathwana and open roads leading to the town.

“When I took over the county in 2017, Kathwana was a dusty market with no single inch of tarmac or water but have now transformed it into a modern municipality and my target is to make it the best town in terms of planning given some five more years,” he said.

He said his opponents are focusing on mudslinging him because they lack a development agenda.

Mr Patrick Nyaga, the Kathwana town management committee chairman, said the town had witnessed great development in the last five years and that their businesses had flourished.

He said the last government achieved little and called on residents to re-elect Mr Njuki.

“We have suffered for many years and my prayer is that Njuki will get five more years so that he can fully transform our county,” said Mr Nyaga.

He asked Mr Njuki to build a livestock market and sheds for boda boda operators.

Ms Jesca Karithi, another resident of the town, said before Mr Njuki took office, they consumed dirty water from nearby rivers, resulting in illnesses.