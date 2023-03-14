Nithi bridge redesign plan on course, Transport CS Murkomen tells leaders

Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said that his ministry has started the process of redesigning the Nithi Bridge on the Meru-Nairobi highway to reduce road carnage.

Speaking yesterday at his offices in Nairobi after meeting Tharaka-Nithi County elected leaders led by Governor Muthomi Njuki, the CS said engineers are working on a design to straighten the section of the road and do away with the sharp corner at the bridge that is mainly to blame for accidents that have claimed many lives over years.

Dual carriage

He said the section of the road between Mitheru and Marima markets, which are about two kilometres apart will also be turned into a dual carriage to reduce the chances of vehicles colliding along the sharp slope.

He added that more speed bumps will be erected and warning signs put up to make drivers slow down and alert them of the black spot.

“President William Ruto has more than five times inquired about the progress of redesigning Nithi bridge because he is determined to end accidents at the black spot,” said Mr Murkomen.

The CS noted that redesigning the bridge requires a lot of money at a time when the country is facing financial challenges, but he assured the leaders that the project will go on.

Mr Murkomen also announced that his ministry is planning to install cameras on all highways in the country by the end of this year, starting with the black spots. He said he will also ensure that legal changes are made to have traffic offenders captured by the cameras fined.

Critical

Mr Njuki said the Nithi redesign project is critical because many lives and a lot of property had been lost at the bridge since 1984 when the road was constructed. He noted that the only solution is doing away with the sharp bend at the bridge.

“This is a very key road, but the Nithi bridge has killed very many people because of the sharp corner and the permanent solution is to redesign it,” said Mr Njuki.

Speaking at Kirubia Stadium during an interdenominational prayer and thanksgiving service on Sunday, President Ruto assured the residents that the bridge will be redesigned as he had promised during campaigns. He asked the leaders to consult on the progress with Mr Murkomen.

Grisly accident

President Ruto made the promise to redesign the section of the road following a grisly accident last year involving a Modern Coast bus that killed 36 people.

During last year’s election campaigns, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Raila Odinga had also promised to redesign the road if he won.

The other leaders who met Murkomen were Senator Mwenda Gataya, Woman Rep Susan Ngugi and MPs Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambang’ombe) and Kareke Mbiuki (Maara).