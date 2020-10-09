Mutua forced to cut short meeting in Tharaka Nithi

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua was on Friday forced to cut short his tour of Chuka town in Tharaka Nithi's County by police enforcing recent government orders aimed at taming political tensions.

Dr Mutua arrived in Chuka a few minutes to 1pm and started addressing the crowd that had gathered along the Meru-Nairobi highway but soon after the county police boss Charles Mbatu arrived and ordered the governor to end the public meeting.

According to Mutua' s programme, he was scheduled to take at least 45 minutes but the meeting lasted less than 20 minutes.

The move angered the supporters of Dr Mutua who has already announced his bid to run for presidency in 2022.

The supporters were eager to tell the governor the needs of the region that he should prioritise if he takes over the county's top leadership.

"We have been denied a chance by police to tell our 2022 presidential hopeful our needs, " said John Mutegi, a resident.

In his speech, Dr Mutua said that he was set to bring a change that the country needs to unlock its development potential.

The police boss said Dr Mutua was only allowed to wave at the people and not hold a public rally because it is against the recent security directives.

Before police arrived, a group of young people had tried to disrupt the meeting chanting the name of Deputy President Dr William Ruto.

Dr Mutua asked the youths to embrace all leaders and allow them to sell their agendas.

“I have come here peacefully and would wish to see a country where leaders are given time to sell their ideas peacefully,” said Dr Mutua.

The governor said he is not a tribal or divisive leader and that given a chance he would unite the country.

“We want a country where the government meets the expectations of its people and always endeavours to add value to their lives,” he said.