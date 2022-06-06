Muthomi Njuki back to drawing board after IEBC disqualifies his running mate

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki’s reelection bid has suffered yet another blow after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) disqualified his preferred running mate, Mr Njue Njagi.

Mr Njagi who worked as Njuki’s Agriculture executive is among several politicians disqualified by IEBC for failure to adhere to the February 9 resignation deadline and now the county chief has up to tomorrow to settle on another person.

Mr Njuki who is seeking reelection on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket had picked Mr Njagi from Maara constituency after his deputy, Nyamu Kagwima from Tharaka constituency announced his bid to unseat him on a Wiper Party ticket.

Mr Njagi was unveiled in a colorful event at Kairuni Stadium in Chogoria town attended by several other leaders led by Maara Member of Parliament Kareke Mbiuki and his Chuka/Igambang’ombe counterpart, Patrick Munene.

Addressing journalists at his rural home in Rubate village in Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency yesterday, Governor Njuki faulted the electoral commission ‘for not coming out clear on whether running mates also needed to resign by February 9’.

“We saw people like Mr Peter Munya, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary who was seeking to be Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition’s presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga’s running mate going through the vetting process without having to resign first and IEBC never said anything,” said Mr Njuki.

He however expressed confidence that he will land another person who will help him get a second term in the hotly contested August 9 polls.

He maintained that he will still pick the running mate from Maara constituency since the UDA senatorial candidate is from Tharaka constituency and the women representative candidate from Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency.

He urged the Tharaka residents to accept the move for the purposes of balance but promised to ensure that the next county assembly speaker comes from there.

Mr Njagi stated that though his ambitions to serve the residents have been curtailed for the moment, he will do everything possible to ensure that Njuki retains the seat.

“I have accepted the IEBC verdict and allowed Njuki to look for another running mate but my support is still intact,” said Mr Njagi.

Though Njuki is optimistic that he will get another running mate by Tuesday when he will be seeking clearance with the IEBC, it is an uphill task finding a person meeting all the qualifications including being a member of UDA party.

Out of the five seeking the governorship in the county, only Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia of Narc Kenya has so far been cleared by IEBC.

Others angling for the coveted county seat are, Prof Erastus Njoka of the Jubilee party, Mr Gitari Mbiuki of Chama cha Kazi and Ashford Kaugi on an independent ticket.