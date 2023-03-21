Murder or accident? Another fatal fall in Kasarani leaves a family in grief

The family of Blair Muthomi, an electrical engineering trainee at the Nairobi Technical Training Institute, who died after falling from the fifth floor of a building in Hunters in Kasarani estate, Nairobi County last week is pleading for thorough investigations into the matter.

Speaking during the burial ceremony in Rubate village in Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency in Tharaka Nithi County on Monday, the family members said they will only come to terms with losing their son after knowing what exactly occurred.

The body of Mr Muthomi, who lived in an apartment with two of his friends, was found lying on the floor at an adjacent building site by an owner identified as Joseph Macharia who had visited his property to supervise construction.

Mr Onesmus Mwiricia, Mr Muthomi’s, father said they received the shocking news from Uhai Neema Hospital where his son was confirmed dead after he was rushed there by his two roommates.

The three friends had just moved into the apartment together last month.

“Our hearts are very heavy and we will not settle until we know from the investigating agencies what exactly happened to our beloved son,” Mr Mwiricia said.

Pushed down

He urged the Cabinet Secretary for the Interior Kithure Kindiki to ensure that police conduct thorough investigations into whether his son fell by accident or was pushed down.

Mourners at the grave of an electrical engineering graduand Blair Muthomi in Rubate village in Tharaka Nithi County on March 18, 2023. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

He said during the day he communicated with his 23-year-old son on phone on Thursday, March 9. However, his phone went unanswered later at night.

Mr Muthomi had completed his studies and was waiting to graduate.

Kajuju Mwiathi, Mr Muthomi’s mother, said her firstborn son was humble, hardworking and had a promising future.

In-depth investigations

“My heart is very heavy as I bury my firstborn son and what I can request the government is to conduct in-depth investigations to unearth what exactly happened,” said Ms Mwiathi.

According to postmortem, Muthomi died of injuries to the abdomen and chest that were consistent with the fall.

However, Mr Mwiricia wondered how his son fell from the fifth floor but did not break his hands or even legs or any other part apart from head injuries and internal organs.

Detectives from Kasarani Police Station took into custody the two housemates as persons of interest in the investigations.