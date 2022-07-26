Modern Coast bus accident: Family's double tragedy

The family of the late Jane Karambu Mwithimbu, one of the victims of the ill-fated Modern Coast Bus, was yet to recover from mourning her elder brother Edward Mwithimbu when tragedy struck on Sunday.

Karambu, who resides in Mombasa, had travelled to Meru for the burial of her brother with the final rites taking place on Friday.

According to authorities, 34 passengers had died as a result of the accident that happened at Nithi River bridge on Sunday evening.

Rescue operations ongoing at the Nithi River bridge where a bus plunged into the river. Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

According to Mr Samson Muguna, a nephew of the late Karambu, their aunt had opted to travel separately with her other family members leaving in a separate vehicle.

When the Nation visited the home of the deceased at Miugune village in Buuri, Meru County, relatives were yet to come to terms with the news of Karambu's demise.

A sign post warning motorists of the Nithi Bridge black spot. Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

"We are shell shocked. We had just laid to rest our uncle on Friday alongside Aunt Karambu. I saw the news of the accident on TV yesterday evening but I did not imagine that my aunt was in that bus. It is shocking," Mr Muguna said.

He said the family and neighbours were still strained financially from the Friday burial arrangements.

The Mombasa-bound Modern Coast bus was said to have been speeding and its brakes could have failed when it cashed at the Nithi bridge, witnesses said. Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

"The family will appreciate any support from the government. The burden is big emotionally and financially," he said.