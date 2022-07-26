Modern Coast bus accident: Family's double tragedy
The family of the late Jane Karambu Mwithimbu, one of the victims of the ill-fated Modern Coast Bus, was yet to recover from mourning her elder brother Edward Mwithimbu when tragedy struck on Sunday.
Karambu, who resides in Mombasa, had travelled to Meru for the burial of her brother with the final rites taking place on Friday.
According to authorities, 34 passengers had died as a result of the accident that happened at Nithi River bridge on Sunday evening.
According to Mr Samson Muguna, a nephew of the late Karambu, their aunt had opted to travel separately with her other family members leaving in a separate vehicle.
When the Nation visited the home of the deceased at Miugune village in Buuri, Meru County, relatives were yet to come to terms with the news of Karambu's demise.
"We are shell shocked. We had just laid to rest our uncle on Friday alongside Aunt Karambu. I saw the news of the accident on TV yesterday evening but I did not imagine that my aunt was in that bus. It is shocking," Mr Muguna said.
He said the family and neighbours were still strained financially from the Friday burial arrangements.
"The family will appreciate any support from the government. The burden is big emotionally and financially," he said.
Across the county, several families were mourning their beloved.