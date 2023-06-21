Ministry documents indigenous knowledge to curb biopiracy

The government is documenting and digitising indigenous knowledge and cultural assets in the country.

Speaking during the launch of the Indigenous Knowledge Documentation and Digitisation (IK DoDi) project led by the principal secretary, State Department of Heritage, Ms Ummi Bashir, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki said the country had lost a lot of its cultural assets to the rest of the world.

The governor praised the move by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage to curb biopiracy.

Indigenous knowledge includes the beliefs, knowledge, practices, innovations, arts, spirituality and other forms of cultural experience and expression that belong to a particular community or group of people.

He said Tharaka Nithi County is rich in indigenous knowledge that will be documented, including traditional songs and dances, basketry, leadership organisations such as the Ameru Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders and sites such as Kibuka Fall in Tana River, Gaketha Elephant Maternity where elephants from all over Mount Kenya Forest go to give birth.

Others are the Igaironi site in Tharaka County, which is the dispersal point for all Ameru sub-tribes living in what are now Tharaka Nithi and Meru Counties.

Ms Bashir said the project is part of the government's efforts to protect the traditional knowledge and cultural expressions of all communities in Kenya, but the exercise is currently at the pilot stage in 13 counties.

The other counties are Kilifi, Makueni, Garissa, Marsabit, Kericho, Narok, Turkana, Kakamega, Vihiga, Siaya, Kisii and Muranga.

She said the data will be stored in a bank that will allow communities to legally access traditional knowledge and all assets through creativity and innovation to generate income and improve livelihoods.

The PS said the exercise also involves district governments and indigenous organisations, such as the Njuri Ncheke elders, who sign a consent form allowing the government to document the knowledge.

"Documenting indigenous knowledge and cultural assets will also prevent biopiracy of our assets, which is a major threat," Ms Bashir said.

She noted that indigenous knowledge and intellectual assets are low-hanging fruit, waiting for minimal exploitation to enter the market and generate a lot of income for communities and the country as a whole.

Heroes Bill

Mr Njuki urged the Tharaka Nithi County Assembly to expedite the passage of the Heroes Bill to enable the recognition of community heroes by naming streets after them, among other honours.

He pointed out that the devolved unit has not been able to name streets in Chuka town because there is currently no legislation to allow it.

Tharaka Nithi Deputy Governor Nyaga Muisraeli and the devolved unit's Youth, Sports and Culture Executive, Ms Maurine Nyambura, said documenting indigenous knowledge would enable future generations to know their culture.