Man stabbed to death over roasted fish in Tharaka Nithi

A man from Tumbura Location in Tharaka South-Sub-County Tharaka Nithi County has been stabbed to death over a roasted fish.

Mr Nicholas Mwiti Nthiga, a fish monger, reportedly killed Mr Geoffrey Mukundi Makara on Friday evening at around 6pm by stabbing him twice following a scuffle over a fish.

Confirming the incident, Matakiri Location Chief Emmanuel Kibunjia said the suspect has confessed to committing the crime but argued that he was provoked.

The chief said eyewitnesses reported that the deceased approached the suspect and asked for a fish but the latter insisted on money before giving him the fish.

After a short exchange of bitter words, Makara is said to have violently grabbed one fish resulting in a fight that left him dead.

“We have arrested the suspect, Nicholas Mwiti Nthiga who reportedly killed Geoffrey Mukundi Makara over a fish,” said Mr Kibunjia.

Mr Kibunjia said that the suspect who was arrested today morning at around 5am is being held at Marimanti Police Station and will be arraigned in court on Monday to answer murder charges.

He added the suspect is not a first-time offender because he has ever hacked another person with a panga and even beaten up his mother and undressed her.

He added that the deceased was also accused of eating fish belonging to another elderly fishmonger early in the week and declining to pay.

The body was taken to Marimanti Level Four Hospital mortuary as police launched investigations into the matter.

Some eyewitnesses noted that when the conflict ensued, some people volunteered to help the deceased pay for the fish but he declined.

The chief has warned the residents against taking law into their own hands and instead report such matters to police or administrators for the right legal action.