Man hacks to death ex-wife, daughter in Tharaka- Nithi

Kabururu village residents at the home of a 27-year-old woman who was hacked to death together with her six-year-old daughter by her ex-husband on October 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A man on Saturday hacked to death his former wife and daughter in Kabururu village, Tharaka-Nithi County.

