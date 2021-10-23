Man hacks to death ex-wife, daughter in Tharaka- Nithi

A man on Saturday hacked to death his former wife and daughter in Kabururu village, Tharaka-Nithi County.

Igambang’ombe Deputy County Commissioner Fred Masinjila said the 35-year-old man allegedly slashed his 27-year-old ex-wife to death before beheading his six-year-old daughter.

Mr Masinjira said after committing the heinous crime, the suspect fled.

“The man warned his daughter to stop crying as he hacked her mother to death before turning on the minor,” said Mr Masinjira.

The administrator said police rushed to the scene and found the two bodies lying in pools of blood.

The bodies were moved to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary. He said police were pursuing the suspect.

Mr Ireri Njue, the father of the deceased woman said the suspect met his daughter while she was in college six years ago.

He said his daughter dropped out of college before moving in with the suspect. They later separated.

The elderly man claimed that the suspect had been threatening to kill his daughter.