Man attempts stabbing, shoots brother with arrow over Sh1,000

A man is fighting for his life in Tharaka Nithi County after he was shot with an arrow by his brother.

Mr James Murimi shot his brother, Christopher Muthomi, in the thigh on Friday evening after he declined to loan him Sh1,000, said their mother, Jane Karigu, who witnessed the incident in Ibondeni village.

Ms Karigu told the media that Mr Murimi had earlier tried to stab his brother with a knife. When he did not succeed, she said, he went for the bow and arrows at his home a distance away.

“Murimi was asking Muthomi to give him a loan of Sh1,000, which he said he didn’t have,” she said at Marimanti Level Four Hospital in Tharaka Constituency.

She said that after the attack, Mr Murimi ran away, fearing he would face the wrath of villagers who responded to the commotion.

Matakiri location chief, Mr Emmanuel Kibunjia, said the suspect is still at large but that police were searching for him and had requested the help of residents who may have seen him.

Mr Kibunjia said Mr Muthomi was rushed to the hospital on a motorcycle, with the arrow still in his thigh.

The chief said the attack could also have been occasioned by a prolonged family dispute.