M’ Mwamba M’ Kunyia: Rituals, prayers as Tharaka spiritual leader buried

M’ Mwamba M’ Kunyia burial

Spiritual leaders from various communities pray for the remains of Tharaka community spiritual leader M’ Mwamba M’ Kunyia at his home in Nkunguru village, ahead of his burial on September 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The ceremony was conducted by spiritual leaders from the Tharaka, Gikuyu and Maasai communities who pleaded with the God of Mount Kenya to accept M’ Kunyia and allow him to join his ancestors in the spiritual world.

Traditional divine leader, Mugwe, was buried Saturday at Nkunguru village in a special ceremony conducted in accordance with the Tharaka community’s customary law and governance.

