Locals count losses as suspected wild animal kills sheep in Tharaka Nithi

Tharaka Nithi

Carcasses of sheep killed by wild animals in Mugiyu village in Tharaka Nithi County on April 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Farmers in Kiamucii and Mugiyu villages that border Mount Kenya Forest in Tharaka Nithi County are counting losses after unidentified wild animals killed at least 20 sheep in two nights.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mwatate traders to benefit from Sh50 million modern market

  2. Wajir MCAs impeach governor

  3. Mvita MP takes issue with SRC for blocking KPA worker's pay hike

  4. MCAs summoned over Sh3.2m 'Christmas allowances'

  5. Meru farmers get first cheque after diversifying from Miraa

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.