Lands court marks 10 years as judge roots for tree planting

Kenyans have been asked to protect the environment to curb global warming which has increased drought, floods and threatened biodiversity.

Speaking yesterday at Chuka Girls’ High School in Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency while planting trees to celebrate the Environment and Lands Court (ELC), Chuka Judge Charles Jano said Kenya is witnessing a prolonged drought which has caused a lot of suffering to people and animals.

He said the ELC court which was brought about by the 2010 Constitution had played a pivotal role in protecting the environment and solving land cases in the country.

“I am urging Kenyans to protect our environment by planting trees and taking other measures to curb global warming which is a threat to humanity,” said Judge Jano.

He said the ELC is set to hold a conference at Kisumu dubbed ELC @10 to reflect on the progress achieved over the 10 years of its existence.

He said Kenyans are good at planting trees but do not take care of them to ensure they grow to play the intended role.

He noted that the Chuka ELC was established in 2017 and had greatly impacted the region.

Chuka Law Courts Presiding Judge, Lady Justice Lucy Gitari said the creation of the ELC 10 years ago gave the High Court enough time to deal with other matters.

She said it was a great idea to create ELC because land and environmental issues are emotive and take a lot of judicial time.

Insisting on the need to take care of the environment, Justice Gitari said trees are a source of medicine for most diseases including those not treatable by conventional medicines.

She encouraged people to embrace concoctions prepared by herbalists provided that they have good knowledge of the plants and the illness.

“We must plant trees because they are not only important in protecting the environment but are also a source of drugs for all illnesses,” said Justice Gitari.

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Nobert Komora insisted on the need to embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to reduce land cases.

He noted that in line with the directive issued by President William Ruto, government and non-governmental organisations and individuals are expected to actively participate in planting trees.

“All people should embark on tree planting during the ongoing rainfall to achieve the target set by President Ruto,” said Mr Komora.

Tharaka Nithi County Forest Conservator Joyce Nthuku said the country had embarked on planting five billion trees in the next five years, and an additional 10 billion by 2032.

She said the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) cannot achieve the target alone but a combined effort by the government, nongovernmental and individuals will reach the milestone.

Kenya Law Society of Kenya Tharaka Nithi County branch chairman Kirimi Muturi challenged the county government to ensure a clean environment for residents, especially those living in towns.