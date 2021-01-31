Kindiki says Ragwa best suited to be next Tharaka Nithi senator

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has led other leaders in endorsing former governor Samuel Ragwa for the county’s senatorial seat in 2022.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of Mr Ragwa's wife, Lucy Njeri in Mitheru Ward, the leaders said the former governor laid a strong foundation for the county government including uniting the region and is thus best suited for the position ofn senator.

Prof Kindiki said although he joined Governor Muthomi Njuki to remove Ragwa in 2017, the former governor continued to champion unity and the general development of the county.

“Mr Ragwa is the most humble political leader I have met and that is why in 2022, I will support him for the senatorial seat that I am currently occupying,” said Prof Kindiki.

Maara MP Mr Kareke Mbiuki — who had declared interest to run for the same position — announced that he had withdrawn and that he will support the former governor.

He said Mr Ragwa is an icon of unity in the county since despite being removed in 2017, he has always respected Governor Njuki and never antagonises him

“I want to make it very clear that I will still seek the MP position in 2022 and support Mr Ragwa for the senatorial seat,” said Mr Mbiuki.

Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara, his Chuka/Igambang’ombe counterpart Patrick Munene and Woman Representative Beatrice Nkatha also said they will throw their weight behind Mr Ragwa.

Though Governor Njuki did not come out clearly, he also promised to support Mr Ragwa’s future political endeavours.

“Due to your humility, I will respond any time you call me,” said Mr Njuki.

Businessman and a politician Kiambi Kiriiro Matanka, who unsuccessfully contested for the senatorial seat in 2017, also promised to support Ragwa.

With Mr Mbiuki withdrawing his 2022senatorial aspiration, Mr Ragwa now remains the only person who has shown interest in the position.





