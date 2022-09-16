KFS gifts women in Tharaka Nithi Sh1.2 million posho mill 

A women group in Tharaka Nithi County has benefited from a Sh1.2 million posho mill project funded by Kenya Forest Service (KFS) under the Green Zone programme.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project on Friday, KFS chief conservator Julius Kamau said the initiative is aimed at empowering women economically.

He said the Green Zone project which is funded by the Africa Development Bank in collaboration with the Government of Kenya involves tree planting, improvement of livelihood and food security.

“We have come to commission this complete income generating project for Mercy Mothers which has been funded by KFS through the Green Zone programme,” said Mr Kamau.

He said a total of 25 groups in Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Machakos and Embu counties have benefited from the programme.

He said KFS noted it was not possible to achieve the forest and tree coverage targets without working in collaboration with the surrounding communities.

The official said once the members of the public own forests and embrace tree planting, it was possible for the government to achieve the targets.

Mr Kamau said the country has achieved 12.13 per cent forest cover and aims at 30 per cent by 2050.

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Norbert Komora urged the residents to continue planting trees in public places and on their farms to help fight desertification.

He said the county had not received enough rainfall for crop maturity for the last several seasons resulting in hunger and drying of rivers, especially in the lower parts of Tharaka constituency.

He said in Tharaka constituency only, more than 38,000 people are in serious need of relief food.

“National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) data shows that more than 38517 people in the semi-arid Tharaka constituency are in serious need of food and water,” said Mr Komora.

The Mercy Mothers group's chairperson, Joyce Awiria lauded the government for the project noting that it was a great economic boost.