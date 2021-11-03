Kala-azar outbreak kills five people in Tharaka

Kala-azar

Marimanti hospital in Tharaka Nithi County where a Kala-azar treatment centre is being established. The disease has killed at least five people in Tharaka North sub-county.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

An outbreak of kala-azar disease in Tharaka North has claimed at least five people.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.