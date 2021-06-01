Take children to school or face arrest, Kabonokia members told

Kabonokia

Members of Kabonokia sect praying during a Sunday service. Adherents of the sect in Tharaka North, Tharaka Nithi County risk arrest and prosecution for failing to take their children to school.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Adherents of the Kabonokia sect in Tharaka North, Tharaka Nithi County risk arrest and prosecution for failing to take their children to school.

