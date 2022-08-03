Joy for Tharaka Nithi residents as new sub-county is created

Residents of Muthambi and Mitheru wards in Maara constituency, Tharaka Nithi County, are to ‘conveniently’ access government services after the creation of Muthambi sub-county.

The new administrative unit was officially launched by Eastern Regional Commissioner Evans Achoki on Tuesday at an event attended by county leaders, led by Governor Muthomi Njuki.

Mr Achoki said a sub-county is a key government development unit and called on local leaders to ensure its growth.

“We officially launch Muthambi sub-county and going forward all government services that are provided in a sub-county will be found at the offices here in Marima,” said Mr Achoki.

Maara, one of the three constituencies in the county, had one sub-county, compelling residents to travel several kilometres to get government services at Kieganguru in Chogoria ward.

Mr Achoki said recruitment for the army, police, Kenya Wildlife Service and Kenya Forest Service will be done in the two sub-counties, unlike before when the constituents had to share the few allocated slots.

He also noted that senior citizens in Muthambi ward who are 70 years and above and are not already in the government’s cash transfer programme will also be listed.

The Eastern Regional Commissioner Mr Evans Achoki (right) hands a coat of arms to Muthambi Deputy County Commissioner as he officially launch the new administrative unit in Tharaka Nithi County on August 2, 2022. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

The administrator said there had been peaceful campaigns in the region and urged residents to vote in the August 9 polls and go back home to wait for the results.

He asked them to maintain peace during and after the elections, noting that the government will not allow any form of violence.

“People should wake up early in the morning on August 9, vote peacefully for their preferred candidates, go home and wait for the results,” he said.

Other leaders who attended the event were Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki, Jubilee party governor candidate Prof Erastus Njoka, former governor and 2022 Senate independent candidate Samuel Ragwa and Maara MP Jubilee candidate Lawrence Gitonga.

Prof Njoka criticised elected leaders for ‘running away from government and disrespecting’ President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He dismissed claims by leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto that Mr Kenyatta had not done any development in the region.

“When President Kenyatta took over the country’s leadership in 2013 our county had only four sub-counties but now we have eight,” said Prof Njoka.

Mr Gitonga accused Mr Mbiuki of laxity in lobbying for development funds for the region, noting that Maara constituency has no land registry, a children's office, a Huduma Centre and a court, among other key offices.

Governor Njuki and Mr Mbiuki accused Jubilee candidates of trying to take credit for the projects that the two had lobbied for.