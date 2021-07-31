Ipoa opens probe after police officer kills man

Brian Munene shooting

Police collect the body of 20-year-old Brian Munene, who was shot dead by a police officer at Majira police post in Maara sub-county, Tharaka Nithi County, on July 31, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Brian Munene from Majira village had been working at the police post, serving a non-custodial sentence.


A 20-year-old man was Saturday shot and killed by a police officer attached to Majira police post in Maara sub-county, Tharaka Nithi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.