I have a very good chance at re-election, says Njuki

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has said his choice of Njue Njagi as running mate and his alliance with Maara Member of Parliament Kareke Mbiuki has boosted his bid for a second term.

Mr Njuki, who is seeking re-election on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, picked the Agriculture executive to fill a void occasioned by the exit of his deputy, Mr Nyamu Kagwima, who is challenging him for the seat on a Wiper party ticket.

The Njuki-Njagi alliance is seen as a key driver in promoting a new-found political partnership between residents of Chuka/Igambang’ombe and Maara constituencies, who have not been seeing eye to eye politically.

In Tharaka constituency, Mr Njuki has aligned himself with UDA senatorial candidate, Mukothima MCA Mwenda Gataya, to form a formidable team aimed at delivering victory in all the county seats on August 9.

Elders’ blessings

Last Monday, elders from Maara met at a hotel in the county and blessed the unity of Mr Njuki and Mr Njagi, noting that the move had not only boosted their victory chances but also promoted unity in the county.

Governor Njuki is also supporting UDA candidate, Dr Beatrice Kathomi from his Chuka/Igambang’ombe backyard. Since the advent of devolution in 2013, Tharaka Nithi County politics have been shaped by how the positions are shared out amongst the regions.

Former governor Samwel Ragwa, who is from Maara constituency, is running for the Senate as an independent candidate after losing in the UDA primaries. Mr Njuki’s re-election bid is, however, facing a stiff challenge with the entry of former Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka of Jubilee Party. He also hails from Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency. The don’s campaign has also received a major boost in Tharaka constituency after picking Dr Mucee Rukunja, a former Meru National Polytechnic principal.

Name change campaign

Prof Njoka will have to work hard to win the support of Tharaka and Igambang’ombe voters because of his role in campaigning for a change of the county’s name to Meru South County, which was seen as an affront to Tharaka residents. Mr Njoka was also accused of sponsoring a case that led to the annulment of the newly created Igambang’ombe Sub-county by the courts on claims that there was no public participation during its formation, which would have given residents a chance to determine the boundaries of the two administrative units.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has made several trips to Tharaka Nithi County to bolster Prof Njoka’s campaigns.

However, the bad blood that exists between Tharaka residents and Mr Munya over the region’s boundary dispute has worked against Prof Njoka’s campaigns.