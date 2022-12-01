HIV/Aids infections drop in Tharaka Nithi County

Tharaka Nithi County has recorded a decrease in new HIV/Aids infections from 522 cases in 2015 to 129 in 2021.

The number of new infections among adults aged 15 years and above reduced to 109 in 2021 from 486 in 2015 while that of youths aged 15 years to 24 years dropped from 254 to 41 in the same period.

Speaking in Chuka town in Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency during the marking of World Aids Day, deputy governor Wilson Nyaga said the number of people living with the virus in the devolved unit had decreased to 8161 in 2021 from 8453 in 2018.

He said the county health department report estimated number of adults aged between 15 years and above living with HIV/Aids had also dropped from 7779 in 2018 to 7688 in 2021.

He also reported that the number of people on HIV/aids treatment had increased to 7752 from 6529 in 2018.

Downward trajectory

Although the number of new infections is on a downward trajectory, he said, the new infection rate among adolescents and youths is the highest and urged them to either abstain from sex or use protection.

“We can proudly report that the number of HIV/Aids infections has been on a downward trajectory but our youths must take the matter seriously and either abstains from sex or use protection,” said Mr Nyaga.

County director of health John Mbogo said the achievement had been made due to aggressiveness in creating awareness on the need for the residents to undergo tests and availing drugs and supplements for the infected ones.

CHVs

He said the Community Health Volunteers (CHVs) stationed in every village had played a great role in creating awareness while the medics have intensified testing and issuance of drugs and supplements.

“The achievements are as a result of a combined effort between the county government and other health partners,” said Dr Mbogo.

He was happy to note that the number of children aged between 0 to 14 years who are living with the virus had dropped to 473 in 2021 from 674 in 2018.

To completely eliminate the HIV/Aids virus in the world, people must strictly adhere to health guidelines which include being tested to know one's status, taking drugs and using protection during sexual intercourse.