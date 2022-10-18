Governor Njuki wants out-of-county patients to pay more for services

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has raised concerns about the increasing number of patients from neighbouring counties seeking services in his county.

Speaking in Igambang’ombe ward on Monday, Governor Njuki said the ‘outsiders’ have made health services ‘very’ expensive and that they should be charged more than locals.

He said drugs worth Sh30 million used to last for three months but they are now exhausted in only one month because the number of out-of-county patients had increased almost threefold.

“Because we cannot turn back patients from the neighbouring counties, the management of our health sector must look for a way of charging them more money than the locals,” he said.

Health services in his county, he said, are funded by money from residents, shared based on the population.

He said half of patients seeking services at Chuka County Referral Hospital in Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency, Magutuni Level Four Hospital in Maara and Marimanti Level Four Hospital in Tharaka are from neighbouring counties.

He added that more than three-quarters of the patients who seek treatment at Kamanyaki Health Centre in Ciakariga sub-county and Miomponi dispensary in Tharaka North are from other counties.

He insisted that if they are not charged more, there must be a way for Tharaka Nithi to be compensated.

He promised to improve health services by ensuring an adequate supply of drugs and availability of specialist services.

To curb joblessness among medical officers, Mr Njuki said he will establish a medical career centre that will help medical graduates prepare for jobs out of the country.

He said nurses working for the county government earn at least Sh74,000 per month.

Though the previous government signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Kingdom government to allow Kenyan health workers to work in the UK’s National Health Service, few have secured the jobs.

He said that despite the workers’ medical training, they fail basic tests, including in the English language and professional tests.