Governor Njuki touts hospital projects as he seeks second term

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has opened a new modern outpatient complex at Marimanti Level Four hospital to improve services.

The hospital’s departments have also been expanded and new ones introduced, enabling more patients to be served conveniently.

Speaking at the event yesterday, Governor Njuki said newly installed modern diagnostic equipment will handle specialised treatment as part of enhancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the county.

“The new modern outpatient complex and specialist equipment are aimed at improving service delivery and end the burden of locals travelling several kilometres away to seek specialist treatment,” he said.

When he came to power in 2017, he said, the main hospital in Tharaka constituency had only one gynaecologist, but it now has five.

He noted that he made sure that equipment leased under the Managed Equipment Services (MES) scheme that was lying idle due to lack of three-phase electricity was put to use, and a modern mortuary was built.

Before the mortuary was set up, he said, bodies had to be moved more than 100km from Tharaka North sub-county to Meru General Hospital for storage, inconveniencing families and increasing their expenses.

“This mortuary has greatly reduced the cost of burial because the charges are low and it is within reach,” he said.

Mr Njuki said the World Health Orgnisation recommends that a person should have access to a health facility within a radius of five kilometres, and to that end, he had established 15 new dispensaries within five years.

He said he had also improved Magutuni Level Four Hospital in Maara constituency and Chuka County Referral Hospital, which he hopes will be upgraded to a Level Five facility.

Mr Njuki urged residents to make good use of the health facilities by not only seeking services when they are sick but also going for checkups even when they are well.

He urged locals to consider reelecting him on Tuesday, August 9, so that he could continue improving their lives.

“I have done much and my appeal is that you consider me for another five years so that I can do more developments,” he said.