Governor Mbarire and Njuki want a truce in Meru County leadership

Political leaders from Tharaka-Nithi and Embu counties have appealed for a truce between Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Members of the County Assembly.

Speaking during the burial of Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki's nephew in Rubate, Chuka/Igambang'ombe Constituency on Friday, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Tharaka Nithi Senator Gataya Mwenda and Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki expressed confidence of a ‘ceasefire’ in Meru County.

Ms Mbarire said the Council of Governors' (CoG) had formed a mediation team led by Governor Njuki to fast-track the negotiations.

"When we learned about the death of Governor Njuki’s nephew last week, we were in a meeting in Nairobi with a team of governors including our CoG chairperson and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru discussing the Meru County leadership tussle,” said Ms Mbarire.

Mr Mbiuki said there was a need for the Meru County leadership to quickly settle their differences for the sake of development in the devolved unit that has witnessed a lot of drama.

MP Mbiuki urged Governor Mwangaza’s husband, Mr Murega Baicu, to give the county boss some negotiation space with the MCAs and the other county leadership.

“Although we love our spouses, we must give them space to work and this is the only thing Mr Baicu should do,” said Mr Mbiuki.

He noted that Embu and Kirinyaga governors are also women and they are doing exemplary good in their leadership and expressed confidence that Mwangaza had the ability to run the county.

He pointed out that though the executive and the legislature have independent roles, they must work interdependently to achieve development.

Mr Mwenda, Tharaka Nithi Deputy Governor Nyaga Muisrael and Speaker John Mbabu said immediately after the August 9 polls, all the politicians who won in the county united and started working for the people irrespective of their parties affiliation.

Abogeta West MCA in Meru County Mr Denis Kiogora lauded Governor Njuki for his mediation role and expressed confidence that a truce will be arrived between Ms Mwangaza and the ward reps.

On Friday, Meru Speaker Ayub Bundi and Governor Mwangaza attended a meeting with Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakong’o in Nairobi to resolve a row over the Ward Development Fund.