Free sanitary towels keeping girls in school in Tharaka Nithi County

Education is a key element in the fight against retrogressive practices like female genital mutilation (FGM) and others that have hindered the empowerment of girls.

Tharaka Nithi County is among regions in Kenya where cases of FGM, teenage pregnancies and early marriages are rampant, especially in semi-arid areas where poverty rates are high.

To ensure that girls are empowered, St Peter’s Life-Line, a community-based organisation operating in Igambang’ombe sub-county, came up with a programme that supports girls to pursue their education.

After several years, Ms Veronica Nyaga, the founder and director of the organization, realised that girls dropped out of school in their teens and the few who remained performed poorly and had low self-esteem.

When Ms Nyaga investigated, she established that most of the girls dropped out after starting their menses because their poor parents could not afford to buy them sanitary pads.

Some girls used pieces of old clothes and when they soiled their dresses, they would quit school due to embarrassment.

“After dropping out of school, the girls were ‘cut’ and got married to start a family at a very tender age,” Ms Nyaga told Nation.Africa.

To solve the problem, Ms Nyaga came up with the idea of providing schoolgirls in the whole sub-county with free sanitary towels. Because buying them in shops was unsustainable, she decided to establish a manufacturing plant near Kajuki market in collaboration with her financiers.

Ms Veronica Nyaga, the St Peter's Life-Line Community Based Organisation in Tharaka Nithi County displays packets of sanitary towels manufactured at a firm near Kajuki market on October 12, 2022. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

She had planned to roll out production in early 2020 but that was delayed because of Covid-19 infections and travel restrictions, especially in Europe, where she was to get raw materials and financing.

In March this year, the factory was set up and she started making disposable sanitary pads, which she distributes to teenage girls in primary and secondary school.

She said the donations are already helping keep girls in school and dropouts have declined drastically.

“Girls are now confident even in class. Those who used to miss a whole week during menses remain in school and can comfortably walk around without fearing embarrassment,” she said.

The firm has six workers, who make an average of 1,020 pieces per day and package them in packets of 12.

They have made over 10,000 pieces and the financial partners are ready to continue supporting the work.

She noted that there is a consistent supply of raw materials but transporting the pads to schools presents a major challenge.

School girls display the pads during an event organised by St Peter's Life-Line, a community based organisation in Tharaka Nithi County. The organisation make the pads and distribute for free to girls in primary and secondary schools in Igambang'ombe Sub-county. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

“We are appealing to the county government to partner with us by providing a vehicle for transporting the pads because we even have the capacity to produce for schoolgirls in the whole county,” she said.

Kajuki location Chief Simon Maingi said the pads programme has helped keep girls in school and cases of teenage pregnancies had also dropped.

He said desperate girls are no longer sexually exploited in exchange for some money to buy pads and do not expose themselves to infections by using old clothes.

“The sanitary pad programme has given our girls dignity and enabled them to remain in school even when they are experiencing menses,” said Mr Maingi, the chairman of the organisation’s board of management.

Kajuki headteacher Joseph Mwathi lauded the organisation and said the school gets an adequate supply of pads.

He said girls were more active than before, when they recoiled from participating in activities during their menses to avoid embarrassment.

“This is a noble idea and we thank St Peter’s Life-Line for its effort to empower girls,” Mr Mwathi said.

The group also has a feeding programme at nine primary schools with 2,300 pupils.

Vulnerable girls

The schools have been receiving beans and maize since 2018, with the programme enabling learners to remain in school and improve their academic performance.